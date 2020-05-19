ODOT seeking comment on roundabout project

BIDWELL — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is seeking public comment on a proposed roundabout project in Gallia County, a news release stated.

The roundabout would be constructed at the intersection of Ohio 554 and Ohio 160 in Bidwell. Construction would take place during the 2021 construction season.

In 2019, ODOT conducted a safety study and found there were 17 crashes at the intersection in the previous five years, of which 59 percent resulted in injuries. Most of the crashes were angle crashes, with vehicles from Ohio 554 pulling out in front of those on Ohio 160.

The intersection is included on Gov. Mike DeWine’s list of 150 intersections prioritized for improvement.

ODOT representatives said a modern roundabout is a proven safety improvement for these types of crashes, virtually eliminating head-on and high-speed angle crashes. A roundabout reduces speeds through the intersection without creating delays like a traffic signal.

Additional project information, including a video presentation, can be found here. Please provide comments by clicking on the “leave a comment” button on the page. Comments can also be shared by phone, email, or mail: Alan Craig, Project Manager:, (740) 568-3954, Alan.Craig@dot.ohio.gov, 338 Muskingum Drive, Marietta, OH 45750.

If residents wish to receive a copy of the materials by mail, call or email to request them. Individuals are asked to provide comments by June 15.

Ohio Valley Publishing requested records of crashes at the intersection in February 2016 when concerns were brought to light by several area parents part of a social media group addressing traffic issues in the area. Parents voiced their fears of what they considered a hazardous intersection when a young woman had reportedly been airlifted to a nearby hospital after being in a crash between a pickup and a sedan at the same intersection.

River Valley middle and high schools are just a short distance from the intersection, which is located roughly a mile north of the schools’ main entrance that connects with State Route 160.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Statistical Analysis Unit records and information previously published by Ohio Valley Publishing, there had been no fatalities recorded at the intersection between 2009 to 2016. In 2009, records showed two injury crashes.

In 2010, there were five injury crashes and one property damage crash. In 2011, one crash injured an individual and two property damage crashes were recorded. Records showed for 2012 that two injury crashes and two property damage crashes occurred. Three injury crashes and two property damage crashes were recorded in 2013.

Records for 2014 said that the intersection played host to five separate injury crashes as well as two property damage crashes. In 2015, records showed there being one injury crash and two property damage crashes. Between January and February 2016, there were two injury crashes. Total collisions recorded over the time period between 2009 to February 2016 numbered at 33, with 21 injury crashes and 12 property damage crashes.

ODOT representatives in 2016 said they were contemplating solutions to address public concerns with the intersection and installed 48-inch LED stop signs along Ohio 554 with discussions at the time for a traffic study.

Dean Wright contributed to this report.

Ohio 554 and Ohio 160 intersection as buses transport students to and from nearby River Valley middle and high schools. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_DSCN5539.jpg Ohio 554 and Ohio 160 intersection as buses transport students to and from nearby River Valley middle and high schools. File photo