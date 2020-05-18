9 sentenced in Gallia Common Pleas

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, via a press release, announced the recent sentencings of nine individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Aquan T. Jones, 38, of Hamtramck, Michigan, was recently convicted of Possession of Heroin in an amount equal to or greater than 50 grams but less than 100 grams, a felony of the first-degree. Jones received a mandatory minimum prison term of nine years and a maximum term of 13.5 years. Upon his release from prison, Jones will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of five years.

Travis J. Efaw, 32, of Ashton, West Virginia, was recently convicted of Robbery, a felony of the second-degree. Efaw was sentenced to a minimum period of six years and a maximum period of nine years. Upon his release from prison, Efaw will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of three years.

Kristopher O. Pitts, 32, of Cincinnati, was recently convicted of Possession of Heroin in an amount equal to or greater than five grams but less than 10 grams and Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine) in an amount equal to or greater than bulk but less than five times bulk, both felonies of the third-degree. The court sentenced Pitts to a six-year prison term. In addition, Pitts was ordered to serve 542 additional days as he was on post release control at the time of this offense.

James Kirker, Jr., 28, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, was recently convicted of Breaking and Entering and Vandalism, felonies of the fifth-degree. According to the press release from Holdren, Kirker has a history of criminal convictions, having served a prior prison term. At the time of this crime, Kirker had felonies pending in two other jurisdictions, the release stated. Kirker was sentenced to prison for 18 months.

Cassell M. Baker, 49, of Detroit, Michigan, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Oxycodone) in an amount equal to or greater than five times bulk but less than 50 times bulk, a felony of the second-degree. The court sentenced Baker to a mandatory prison term of three years. Upon his release from prison, Baker will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of three years.

Chad E. Brown, 39, of Pomeroy, was recently sentenced to prison for 24 months after violating the terms of his community control by failing to complete transitional living and failing to report to probation as ordered. Brown was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree.

Adam W. Slack, 25, of Logan, West Virginia, was recently sentenced to prison for 36 months after violating the terms of his community control by leaving the State of West Virginia without permission, testing positive for illegal drugs, and being in possession of an illegal substance. Slack was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Attempted Corrupting Another with Drugs, a felony of the third-degree.

Roy J. See, 55, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, was recently sentenced to prison for 18 months after violating the terms of his community control by failing to report to his probation officer as ordered. See was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals to Manufacture Methamphetamine, a felony of the third-degree.

Nathan S. Halley, 35, of Crown City, Ohio, was recently sentenced to prison for 36 months after violating the terms of his community control by attempting to tamper with a drug screen and testing positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. Halley was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree.

