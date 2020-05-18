Cruising for commencement

South Gallia High School graduating students line up in the Gallipolis City Park Public Use Area Friday to travel to South Gallia High School as part of a motorcade to celebrate the end of their high school careers while also taking precautions due to COVID-19 challenges.

South Gallia High School students follow SGHS Teacher Jeff Fowler and Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin as part of a parade to celebrate graduating seniors. South Gallia students will hold in-person scheduled ceremonies to be held May 20 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Appointments will be posted on the school website and in the senior Google Classroom page. Families are asked to park in the baseball parking lot and to remain in their vehicle until a school representative calls for them to pull into the front turnaround of the school to enter the building. Families are asked to arrive 15 minutes on campus prior to their appointed ceremony time. SGHS will release a YouTube video May 23 at 10:30 a.m. to display walking graduates along with traditional speakers as a tribute to students ending their high school careers.