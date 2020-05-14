Two airlifted following one-vehicle crash

GALLIPOLIS — According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Gallipolis Post, troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash involving two occupants that took place around 8:26 p.m. Wednesday evening which resulted in the pair being transported by emergency flight to Cabell-Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va.

The incident occurred near milepost 17 on State Route 218.

Brandon M. Leach 26, and a seven-year old passenger, both of Gallipolis, were traveling southbound on Ohio 218 in a 2005 Jeep Liberty when the vehicle reportedly drove off the right side of the road. The vehicle overcorrected and crossed the center line of the road before driving off the left side of the roadway and striking a culvert and overturning into the treeline, according to troopers.

Troopers report the juvenile was wearing a safety belt in their booster seat. Leach was not noted to have been utilizing a safety belt in the report.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours as a result of the incident. The incident remains under investigation.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-7-6.jpg