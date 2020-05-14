Wilson returns to PVH medical team

POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) recently announced the return of Jessica Wilson, DO, family medicine physician, to its medical team.

Dr. Wilson will serve as a primary care physician (PCP), specializing in providing medical care to adolescent and adult patients, 12 years of age and older. She also provides acute care for children starting at age 1. Dr. Wilson is now scheduling new patient appointments and is seeing patients both in her office at 2520 Valley Drive and virtually through teleHealth.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Wilson back to the PVH team,” Jeff Noblin, FACHE and PVH chief executive officer, said. “Dr. Wilson cares deeply for our community and its residents, and has advanced skills and a strong commitment to improving the health and wellness of our patients. She is, and will continue to be, an extremely valuable part of our team.”

Dr. Wilson offers preventive care and routine checkups, treatment of minor illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as heart disease, stroke, hypertension, diabetes, and asthma.

For appointment information (in-person or teleHealth), call 304-675-4500. Dr. Wilson’s appointment hours are Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Information provided by PVH.

