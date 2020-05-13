SGHS releases parade start update

GALLIPOLIS — South Gallia High School has posted an update to its Facebook page stating that a parade intended to honor graduating seniors will begin/line up at the riverfront in front of Gallipolis City Park at 6 p.m. this Friday.

South Gallia Teacher Jeff Fowler is anticipated to lead everyone from downtown Gallipolis to South Gallia to wave at staff and turn in materials as well as to pick up graduation stoles, cords and pins.

A previous letter released by the school said, “Each senior (with family in their car), dressed in your cap and gown, can drive through with teachers/staff spaced throughout the school parking lots to see you off and congratulate you. You can decorate your car if you wish (either in the colors of the college/school you are planning to attend or in SG colors). Also, seniors can drop off any textbooks/Chrombooks with their case/chargers in addition to picking up any graduation stoles/pins from advisors as you drive by them or in the front turnaround of the school during this event. We look forward to seeing you all there!”

South Gallia students will hold in-person scheduled ceremonies to be held May 20 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Appointments will be posted on the school website and in the senior Google Classroom page. Families are asked to park in the baseball parking lot and to remain in their vehicle until a school representative calls for them to pull into the front turnaround of the school to enter the building. Families are asked to arrive 15 minutes on campus prior to their appointed ceremony time.

SGHS will release a YouTube video May 23 at 10:30 a.m. to display walking graduates along with traditional speakers as a tribute to students ending their high school careers.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.14-SG.jpg