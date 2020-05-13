GAHS NHS inductees

CENTENARY — Twenty-seven students from Gallia Academy High School (GAHS) were inducted into membership of the National Honor Society (NHS) in an evening ceremony held in the Holzer Center for the Performing Arts at Gallia Academy High School, prior to school closures.

Members were selected by a faculty council for meeting high standards of scholarship, service, leadership and character. The National Honor Society ranks as one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for high school students. Throughout the year, members of the chapter serve as role models for other students. In addition to the strong academic records which established their eligibility for membership, chapter members are leaders in many student organizations and serve the school and community through many activities. The GAHS chapter has been active since 1929. Currently there are 47 active members at GAHS.

Submitted along with this story are photos of newly inducted members and group photo of all NHS members at GAHS. Due to space, the identification of students appears below:

Newly inducted members are pictured as follows: Row one, left to right: Madisyn Connelley, Taylor Facemire, Markeya Gardner, Abigail Cox, Kaylie Clark, Destiny Carpenter, Aurora Best, Calista Barnes-Pierotti, Hannah Hoover, Brooke Hamilton, and Erin Pope. Row two, left to right: Madison Stewart, Sarah Watts, Madison Petro, Avery Minton, Amaya Miller, Brooklyn Hill, Trenton Johnson, William Davis, Braynt Rocchi, Colton Roe, Christian Higginbotham, and Adam Stout. Row three, left to right: Koren Truance, Bode Wamsley, and Kelsey Hickel. Not Pictured: Emily Walker.

Also pictured are All GAHS NHS members. Row one, left to right: Madisyn Connelley, Taylor Facemire, Markeya Gardner, Abigail Cox, Kaylie Clark, Destiny Carpenter, Aurora Best, Calista Barnes-Pierotti, Hannah Hoover, Brooke Hamilton, and Erin Pope. Row two, left to right: Madison Stewart, Sarah Watts, Madison Petro, Avery Minton, Amaya Miller, Brooklyn Hill, Trenton Johnson, William Davis, Braynt Rocchi, Colton Roe, Christian Higginbotham, and Adam Stout. Row three, left to right: Koren Truance, Bode Wamsley, and Kelsey Hickel. Row four, left to right: Tessa Skinner, Alexandra Barnes, Katie Queen, Brooke Johnson, Maddie Wright, Megan Bailey, Rebecca Sydenstricker, Kirsten Hesson, Grace Montgomery, Abigail Johnson, Claire Hamilton, and Morgan Loveday. Row five, left to right: Timothy Hill, Ben Cox, Reece Thomas, and Mason Angel. Not Pictured: Macy Jones, Cade Roberts, and Emily Walker.

