Gallipolis FFA members receive state degree

CENTENARY — Eight members of the Gallipolis FFA Chapter have earned the State FFA Degree and would have received it at the Ohio FFA Convention held in Columbus.

The State FFA Degree is the highest degree awarded by the Ohio FFA and is a result of an individual’s high achievement over the course of their high school career.

Bella Bonzo, Colton Caldwell, Josie Cremeans, Coen Duncan, Madison Petro, Erin Pope, Lily Rees, and Koren Truance are this year’s State Degree recipients.

Bonzo is the daughter of Philip and Jennifer Bonzo and will be a 2020 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. She has been enrolled in agriculture classes for five years. Bella’s FFA activities include: National Convention, State Convention, Leadership Night, Farm Science Review, FFA Recruitment, Fruit Sales. Spring Strawberry Sale, National Days of Service, County Soils, Farm Bureau Fourth Grade Ag Day, Quality Assurance, Gallia County Christmas Project, Summer Picnic, FFA Banquets, Vet Science CDE, Greenhand Quiz, Dairy CDE, Equine CDE, Equine Proficiency and State Equine Top 10 Individual. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience program includes Equine Management exhibited at the Gallia County jr Fair, Ohio State Fair and The All American Quarter Horse Congress. Bella’s SAE also includes her Hillside Stables riding and training program.

Caldwell is the son of Chip and Debbie Caldwell and will be a 2020 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. He has been enrolled in agriculture education classes for 4 years. Colton’s FFA activities include: State Convention, Leadership Night, Middle School Recruitment, Fruit Sales, Spring Strawberry/BBQ/Cheese Sales, County Soils, Livestock Judging and FFA Greenhand banquet. His supervised Agricultural Experience program includes Market Swine.

Cremeans is the daughter of Beth and Nathan Cremeans and will be a 2021 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. She has been enrolled in agriculture education classes for 4 years. Josie’s activities include: State Convention, Nation Convention, Fruit Sales, Spring Strawberry Sales, Adopt-a-Highway, Farm Bureau 4th Grade Ag Day, Middle School Recruitment, County Soils, Livestock and Dairy Judging, Leadership Night at River Valley High School, Farm Science Review, Food Science, Parliamentary Procedure, Gallia County Christmas Project, FFA Banquets, and the Greenhand Quiz. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience program includes Market Swine.

Duncan is the son of Troy and Suzanna Duncan and will be a 2021 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. He has been enrolled in agricultural classes since his 7th grade year taking them as soon as he could. Coen’s FFA activities include: State convention, livestock and dairy judging, fruit sales, strawberry sales, soil judging, Greenland quiz, FFA banquets, middle school recruitment day, farm science review, meat judging. His Supervised Agricultural Experience program includes his family farms lifeblood in raising tobacco and in earlier years was a steer at the Gallia County Junior Fair to be sold.

Petro is the daughter of Chris and Holly Petro and will be a 2021 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. She has been enrolled in agriculture classes for 5 years and is the current chapter reporter. Madison’s FFA activities include: National Convention, State Convention, Fruit Sales, Spring Strawberry Sale, County Soils, District soils, State Soils, Meat Judging, Farm Bureau 4th Grade Ag Day, FFA Banquets, Vet Science CDE, Greenhand Quiz, BHCC 6th Grade Ag Day presentation and the Farm Business Management CDE. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience program includes Market Swine exhibited at The Gallia County Junior Fair and The Ohio State Fair.

Pope is the daughter of Chad and Deanna Pope and will be a 2021 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. She has been enrolled in agricultural classes for 5 years and is the current chapter President. Erin’s FFA activities include: State Convention, National Convention, Fruit Sales, Spring Strawberry Sales, BBQ Sauce/Cheese Sales, Bob Evans Farm Festival Volunteer, FFA Camp, County Soils, District Soils, State Soils, Qualified for National Soils, Parliamentary Procedure, Livestock and Dairy Judging, District Job Interview, State Job Interview, District Food Science, State Food Science, Adopt-a-Highway, Farm Bureau 4th Grade Ag Day, Middle School Recruitment, Leadership Night at River Valley High School, Gallia County Christmas Project, Farm Science Review, FFA Banquets and Greenhand Quiz. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience program includes Market Lambs and Market Steers exhibited at the Gallia County Junior Fair. Erin’s SAE also includes her Winning Focus Livestock Photography business.

Rees is the daughter of Dean and Amee Rees and will be a 2021 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. She has been enrolled in agricultural classes for 5 years and is the current chapter treasurer. Lilly’s FFA activities include: National Convention, State Convention, Fruit Sales, Spring Strawberry Sales, BBQ Sauce and Cheese Sale, County Soils, Parliamentary Procedure, Dairy Judging, Adopt-a-Highway, Farm Bureau 4th Grade Ag Day, 6th Grade Buckeye Hills Career Center Recruitment, Leadership Night, Farm Science Review, FFA Banquets, Greenhand Quiz, Meat Judging, and Gallia County Christmas Project. Her supervised Agricultural Experience program includes Market Swine Exhibit at The Gallia County Junior Fair and The Ohio State Fair.

Truance is the daughter of Gary and Karen Truance and will be a 2021 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. She has been enrolled in agriculture classes for 4 years. Koren’s FFA activities include: National Convention, State Convention, Fruit Sales, Spring Strawberry Sales, County Soils, District Soils, State Soils, Meat Judging, Dairy Judging, FFA Camp, Farm Bureau 4th Grade Ag Day, Middle School Recruitment, Bob Evans Farm Festival Volunteer, Leadership Night at Alexander, FFA Banquets, and Greenhand Quiz. Her Supervised Agriculture Experience program includes Market Steer exhibited at The Gallia County Junior Fair.

Agricultural education is offered at Gallia Academy High School as a Satellite Program of Buckeye Hills Career Center. Jerrod Ferguson and Katherine Dickson are the Gallipolis FFA advisors.

Information for this article provided by Jerrod Ferguson.

Bonzo https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.14-Bonzo.jpg Bonzo Caldwell https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.14-Caldwell.jpg Caldwell Cremeans https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.14-Cremeens.jpg Cremeans Duncan https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.14-Duncan.jpg Duncan Petro https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.14-Petro.jpg Petro Pope https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.14-Pope.jpg Pope Rees https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.14-Rees.jpg Rees Truance https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.14-Truance.jpg Truance https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_Tribune-4.jpg