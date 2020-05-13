GAHS announces scholarship winners

CENTENARY — Gallia Academy High School recently announced winners of several scholarships to members of the class of 2020.

The Brad Abels Academic/Athletic Scholarship is awarded to a male and female athlete with the highest academic GPA and has earned a varsity letter(s) during their senior year. This year’s recipients are Alexandra Barnes and Grant Smith. Alex is the daughter of Derrick and Michelle Barnes of Gallipolis and has been a four year letterman in volleyball, basketball, softball and track. Grant is the son of Ryan and Vicki Smith and has lettered in cross country. Both students will graduate with a 4.0 GPA and receive $1000.

Morgan Loveday, daughter of Dan and Elizabeth Loveday of Gallipolis, is the recipient of the Maude Sellards Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded annually to the top student in the graduating class. Morgan will receive $1000 for her outstanding accomplishments both in and out of the classroom.

The Beyond the Blue Scholarship is available to graduating seniors who will attend The Ohio State University, Ohio University, or Marshall University. Selection criteria include character, maturity, motivation, leadership potential, academic performance, a well-rounded background, and financial need. This year’s recipients of the Beyond the Blue Scholarship are Elijah Blazer, Alexia Burnett, Kirsten Hesson, and Tessa Skinner.

Elijah Blazer is the son of Angel Blazer of Bidwell. Elijah will be attending the main campus of Ohio University in the fall majoring in business.

Alexia Burnett is the daughter of Leandra Duty of Gallipolis and plans to attend Marshall University where she will be majoring in nursing.

Kirsten Hesson is the daughter of Justin and Kelly Hesson of Gallipolis. Kirsten will be attending Marshall University majoring in medical imaging.

Tessa Skinner is the daughter of David and Bridget Skinner of Bidwell. Tessa will be attending Ohio University in the fall and studying finance and entrepreneurship.

Each student will receive $4,000 per year for four years.

Gallia Academy will also be recognizing these seniors in regards to their scholarship awards on its Facebook page starting this week.

Information provided to the Tribune by Gallia Academy High School.

Burnett https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.13-Burnett.jpg Burnett Barnes https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.9-Mills-Scholarship-1.jpg Barnes Blazer https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.13-Blazer.jpg Blazer Smith https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.13-Grant-Smith.jpg Smith Hesson https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.13-K.-Hesson.jpg Hesson Loveday https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.13-Morgan-Loveday.jpg Loveday Skinner https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.13-Skinner.jpg Skinner https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_Tribune-3.jpg