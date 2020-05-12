City discusses ongoing maintenance

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Commission recently held a meeting via digital conferencing software where it discussed ongoing city building and maintenance concerns as Ohio slowly reopens in response to COVID-19 recommendations from Gov. Mike DeWine..

Gallipolis City Manager Ted Lozier discussed Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s reopening plans at first before shifting to municipal government matters.

“For now what we have done, the police station is open,” said Lozier. “We’ve ordered plexiglass and put it over the customer service window glass. We’ve done that here at the municipal building as well. Currently, the municipal building is still locked and we’re kind of operating under what we have been. We did reopen the drive-thru window service and that seems to be working just fine. As things slowly begin to open and we hear from the state in terms of numbers, they’re doing a lot more testing now. As things open, we’ll have a better sense of whether the virus is spreading or not.”

Lozier said as more information becomes available, Gallipolis municipal government would potentially allow for more public foot traffic within the municipal building.

“In terms of May activities, generally speaking, most of those activities have been cancelled,” continued Lozier. “The refit that was using the public use area for May, that has been cancelled. The Lions Club was going to use Haskins Park Shelter. That’s been cancelled. The Gallipolis in Lights 5k Run has been postponed. The Cabella’s catfish tournament has been postponed with a tentative date of late June. The Gospel Sing has been cancelled for now. They’re looking at maybe starting up maybe the end of May or in June. The citywide yard sale was cancelled and what we’ve talked about allowing, depending on how the state wants to address yard sales, is that we would give a permit for a single-use yard sale rather than having the citywide yard sale.”

The Gallia Veterans Services Commission has stated that traditional Gallipolis City Park Memorial Day activities have been cancelled as well.

Lozier noted that the current city budget was doing fairly well but that circumstances could change with the next revenue report in late May or June.

The Gallipolis Municipal Pool remains closed until further notice with COVID-19 prevention measures in place. Municipal government staff continue maintenance work on the facility. Municipal government is keeping an eye on earth slips on Ohio 141 and Ohio 588 and working with the Ohio Department of Transportation to see what work can be done to repair them.

Dean Wright is a staff reporter for Ohio Valley Publishing and can be reached at 740-446-2342.

The Gallipolis City Commission practices social distancing at the last in-person commission meeting in March. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_DSC_0088.jpg The Gallipolis City Commission practices social distancing at the last in-person commission meeting in March. File photo