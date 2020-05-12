Meigs Memorial Run canceled

POMEROY — The 35th annual Meigs Memorial Run events have been canceled due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Missy Kincaid, member of the Meigs Memorial Run Committee, posted the following information regarding the Meigs Memorial Run on the Facebook page,

The Meigs Memorial Run Committee and the Mayor have put a great deal of thought into this decision with the most important issue being the safety of our families, friends and our communities. You, personally, have the choice to ride the route, same route as last year, on your own if you choose to do so. Keep in mind this will be on your own behalf. There will not be any events, vendors etc. at the parking lot, nor will there be any groups, committee members, etc. escorting or blocking a ride. Anyone that has already purchased the $1,000 drawing tickets will be reimbursed. Please get with the person who sold the ticket to you to get your reimbursement. The raffle for the Stainless Colt 1911 ($10 per ticket) will still be going on until all tickets are sold. Once they are all sold the drawing will be held. You can get with any Meigs County Biker, Revelatorz Benefit Rider, or committee member to purchase tickets. We would like to thank everyone for their continued support of the Meigs Memorial Run. We look forward to 2021.

Patsy Aeiker, Meigs Memorial Run Committee member, shared several motorcyclists will still be meeting in the Pomeroy parking lot, following social distancing guidelines, and leaving from there at 1 p.m. to take a ride of the Meigs Memorial Run route.

President of the Meigs Memorial Committee Pat Aeiker commented all riders wishing to participate must know that all liability is their own should they choose to participate. Aeiker shared he and his fellow committee members along with the Meigs County Sheriff and Pomeroy Mayor spent many days and hours talking to one another to come to this decision of canceling the event. They all tried to wait as long as possible to see what new measures would be set for the state but ran out of time and had to make the call.

“We will try our hardest to make the event happen again next year, hopefully bigger and better,” said Pat. “It will be missed for sure, but a lot of us will ride Sunday (May 24) to keep it an annual ride.”

Pat hopes for a lot of participation at next year’s event because they will be bringing in no funding this year for the Meigs Memorial Run as they typically do.

“Not making money this year will lower our funding as we are still buying gifts this year; however, we still have the toy run to try and make some profit back.”

Motorcycles line Main Street for the 34th annual Meigs Memorial Run. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_0529MemRun2.jpg Motorcycles line Main Street for the 34th annual Meigs Memorial Run. File photo

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson Special to OVP

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

