SGHS to host parade for grads

MERCERVILLE — South Gallia High School graduating seniors will be invited to participate in a parade as COVID-19 precautions have made for an unusual ending to the school year across the country.

Following is a statement released by the school to seniors on South Gallia’s Facebook page.

We know this can’t compare to the cap toss at the end of your graduation ceremony, but we (the teachers and staff) wanted to do something to send you all off with some pomp and circumstance! Friday, May 15, 2020, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., we would like to have a parade throgh the parking lots of the school. Each senior (with family in their car), dressed in your cap and gown, can drive through with teachers/staff spaced throughout the school parking lots to see you off and congratulate you. You can decorate your car if you wish (either in the colors of the college/school you are planning to attend or in SG colors). Also, seniors can drop off any textbooks/Chrombooks with their case/chargers in addition to picking up any graduation stoles/pins from advisors as you drive by them or in the front turnaround of the school during this event. We look forward to seeing you all there!

South Gallia students will hold in-person scheduled ceremonies to be held May 20 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Appointments will be posted on the school website and in the senior Google Classroom page. Families are asked to park in the baseball parking lot and to remain in their vehicle until a school representative calls for them to pull into the front turnaround of the school to enter the building. Families are asked to arrive 15 minutes on campus prior to their appointed ceremony time.

SGHS will release a YouTube video May 23 at 10:30 a.m. to display walking graduates along with traditional speakers as a tribute to students ending their high school careers.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-7-3.jpg