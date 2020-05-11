Free Ohio Now rally held in Pomeroy

POMEROY — A group representing the Meigs County Tea Party and other local residents took part in a rally on Saturday in conjunction with Free Ohio Now.

The rally, held in front of the Meigs County Courthouse, was similar to those held in at least 34 Ohio counties on Saturday.

Organizer Terri Blackwood explained that there are three fundamental reasons for the rallies.

Blackwood explained that the focus is to “free rights from government encroachment”, “free our economy” and “free the data”.

While Ohio is beginning to open up some businesses, Blackwood said that they want to be sure the government will never encroach on the rights of its citizens again and restore the rights that are still being impinged upon.

Blackwood stated that the government has denied residents their rights, including denying seniors a graduation, separating families, and denying people their right to work or to their own businesses, for a virus with a 94 percent survival rate.

She added that regarding freeing the data, that there have been questions raised regarding the accuracy of data, including if doctors or hospitals have been “incentivized” to list COVID-19 as a cause of death.

“We have a right to get on with our lives and businesses,” said Blackwood. She added, that COVID-19 is “not as deadly as they said” and that it is “time to get back to our lives.”

Those in attendance carried signs and flags to get their message across. After the rally, several attendees went to Main Street and held signs for those passing by to see.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

