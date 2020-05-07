Gallia holds digital day of prayer

GALLIPOLIS — Area churches, the Gallia Commissioners and residents gathered together for a digital day of prayer Thursday in observance of National Day of Prayer via social media to pray for the U.S. while it battles COVID-19 challenges.

Traditionally held on the Gallia Courthouse steps, River City Fellowship Pastor John O’Brien and Gallia Commissioners Harold Montgomery and Brent Saunders welcomed viewers to the digital event where area pastors prayed and musical ministry was performed. After pastors prayed, a video was released on River City Fellowship’s Facebook page of the event for others to view.

“I want to welcome everyone to Gallia County National Day of Prayer first ever Zoom (meeting),” said O’Brien. “It may be the last. I’m not sure. I want to welcome everyone watching that’s enjoying this. Because of the crazy time we’re in, we’ve just kind of had to improvise here. This is going to be simple and we’re going to pray. There’s going to be a little bit of singing.”

O’Brien thanked the commissioners for joining.

“We welcome everyone to this National Day of Prayer,” said Montgomery. “It’s a trying time but we feel it’s very important for us to have this prayer…”

Montgomery read a proclamation the commissioners adopted recognizing National Day of Prayer.

O’Brien said the point of the event was to “love people.”

“I want to share out of Matthew six, verse six, and it’s talking about how to pray,” said O’Brien. “Part of me is like how are we going to do this on Zoom? Matthew 6:6 says this,’ But when you pray, go into your room and when you’ve shut your door pray to your father who is in the secret place.’ I thought, well that’s a Zoom call. That’s a Zoom prayer. Go to your room and pray to your father who is in the secret place. Jesus is teaching us when we pray to get alone, isolate, quarantine. And it says and your father who sees in secret (the prayer) will reward you openly.”

National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 and signed into law by President Harry Truman. It is an annual observance held the first Thursday of May and invites peoples of all faiths to pray for the future of the country.

Dean Wright is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing and can be reached at 740-446-2342.

Vinton Baptist Church joins as one of many area churches celebrating National Day of Prayer via the internet. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_PrayerDay.jpg Vinton Baptist Church joins as one of many area churches celebrating National Day of Prayer via the internet.