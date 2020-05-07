Creative Quarantine: Art Knows no ‘Lockdown’

MIDDLEPORT — After suffering a traumatic brain injury along with physical injury and multiple surgeries, one of Vanessa Folmer’s concerns was that she might not be able to crotchet.

“I had been crocheting since I was thirteen years old, and after my accident I thought I might never be able to do that again. In the beginning I had paralysis in my arms and hands, but over time the feeling is coming back,” said Folmer.

She said that as part of her physical therapy plan she worked with the therapist to concentrate on crocheting with the help of an adapter.

“I didn’t know if I would be able to walk again, or do any of the things I had done before, but my condition has improved, I’m more mobile and I can crotchet.”

Folmer is able to walk now with the assistance of a specially designed cart, and said she doesn’t need to use the crotchet adapter as often.

“Before my accident, I had begun designing clothes for the American Girl doll that were kid friendly, and I wanted to continue.”

Her goal was to make clothes that were durable and easy for the kids to dress the dolls themselves, and said they are put through a “kid test” before they are offered for sale.

She also said she makes them to be affordable; something that kids could use their own money to purchase.

“I could remember how special it was for me to see something I wanted for my doll and pay for it myself, and I wanted to enable other children to do the same thing, so I keep my prices low in the items I make for them.”

During her time in lockdown she has been adding to her collection and coming up with new ideas such as a princess dress and action figure cape afghans for her youthful clientele.

“Crocheting is something I love to do, and it keeps me busy, especially since I’m not able to be as active since my injury. And even if I can go somewhere now, everything is closed and everyone is staying home, so I’m continuing to do something I enjoy.”

You can see Vanessa’s creation by visiting her Facebook page: NessasDresses.

Vanessa Folmer is pictured with her newest creation, a mermaid dress. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.7-Art-1-1.jpeg Vanessa Folmer is pictured with her newest creation, a mermaid dress. Courtesy photo Vanessa Folmer’s newest creation is a mermaid dress. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.7-Art-2-1.jpg Vanessa Folmer’s newest creation is a mermaid dress. Courtesy photo

Crocheting dresses during the pandemic

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

