8 sentenced in Gallia Common Pleas

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren announced the recent sentencings of eight individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Jordan L. Preston, 23, of Xenia, was convicted by a Gallia County jury of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, both felonies of the first-degree (46.1994 grams of fentanyl). The court sentenced Preston to a mandatory minimum prison term of 11 years and a maximum term of 16.5 years. Upon his release from prison, Preston will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of five years.

Keith L. Montgomery, 46, of Detroit, Michigan, was recently convicted of Possession of Heroin in an amount equal to or greater than 10grams but less than 50 grams and Trafficking in Heroin in an amount equal to or greater than 10 grams but less than 50 grams, both felonies of the second-degree. Montgomery was on federal parole at the time of this offense. Montgomery has a history of criminal convictions, having served one state prison term and one federal prison term, according to a press release from Holdren’s office. Montgomery received the maximum sentenced allowed by law, a mandatory minimum of eight years and a maximum period of 12 years. Upon his release from prison, Montgomery will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of three years.

Michael R. Voreh, 58, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (approximately 30 grams of Methamphetamine), a felony of the second-degree. At the time of this offense, Voreh was on probation in the Gallipolis Municipal Court and had pending felony charges in Mason County, West Virginia. Voreh received a mandatory minimum prison term of six years and a maximum term of nine years. Upon his release from prison, Voreh will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of three years.

Zachary K. Matthew, 34, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs in an amount equal or greater than five times bulk but less than 50 times bulk (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second-degree. Matthew was sentenced to a mandatory minimum prison term of three years and a maximum term of 4.5 years. Upon his release from prison, Matthew will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of three years.

Jeffrey S. Rodgers, 46, of Gallipolis, was recently sentenced to prison for 36 months following his conviction of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third-degree. In handing down this sentence, the court found that Rodgers has a history of criminal convictions with two prior prison terms.

Sheena C. Stutler, 31, of Leon, West Virginia, was recently convicted of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs in an amount equal or greater than five times bulk but less than 50 times bulk (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second-degree. Stutler received a mandatory minimum prison term of four years and a maximum term of six years. Upon her release from prison, Stutler will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of three years.

Matthew S. White, 31, of Crown City, was recently sentenced to prison for 24 months following his conviction of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third-degree. The KelTec P-32 with magazine seized from White was forfeited to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen E. Johnson, 21, of Thurman, was recently sentenced to prison for 36 months after violating the terms of his community control by failing to successfully complete a CBCF, having positive drug screens, and tampering with a drug screen. Johnson was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Grand Theft of a Firearm, a felony of the third-degree.

Stutler https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_SStutler.jpg Stutler Matthew https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_ZMatthew.jpg Matthew White https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_MWhite.jpg White Johnson https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_SJohnson.jpg Johnson Voreh https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_MVoreh.jpg Voreh Preston https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_JPreston.jpg Preston Rodgers https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_JRodgers.jpg Rodgers Montgomery https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_MontgomeryK.jpg Montgomery https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_Tribune-1.jpg