Women’s club recognized

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club (GJWC) is a community service organization that started in 1958 and works to improve the standard of living for residents of Gallia County. The organization recently had high honors bestowed upon their community efforts by the National Federation of Women’s Clubs. The awards were given for the club’s fundraising efforts or volunteer work in the local community.

Notably, the club was honored with the Jean Browning Memorial Gavel Award, the prestigious Club Award, and the Ohio President’s Awards for an individual, which was earned by the current GJWC President, Jennifer Eddy.

Eddy received the award for outstanding leadership and motivation to serve.

“I will say my very favorite part of being in the club is being around completely inspiring women,” said Eddy. “The time we spend in planning and seeing the way we work together to make an event become a success is something I completely enjoy. I love lifting up others and joining in to help achieve their goals. Together we are so strong. I love that our community comes to us and our volunteerism just takes over. I love seeing each member’s passion come out when she talks about matters that are important to her. I enjoy our kids’ events because I have little ones. We enjoy the pool party every year. Our club is responsible for the original opening of the Gallipolis City Pool way back when. Our history is so deep. I am proud of our women’s scholarship programs for Gallia County’s graduating senior ladies.”

Eddy said the club is looking forward to its Talent Show at the River Recreation Fourth of July Celebration. Registration is open now. Upcoming will also be the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club annual Gallia Junior Fair Pretty Baby Contest at the fair.

The ladies in GJWC are nurses, educators, business owners, mothers and professional women. The members consider themselves servants of the local community and strive to make it better for those who live here. The GJWC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The club hosts or sponsors fundraisers multiple times a year and the proceeds from the fundraisers go directly back to support the community.

Individuals can support the organization by enjoying the club’s sponsored community events or by donating when individuals shop online with Amazon. Register by going to smile.amazon.com.

The Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club was recently recognized with a set of awards. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_20200206_120533.jpg The Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club was recently recognized with a set of awards. Jennifer Eddy | Courtesy photo