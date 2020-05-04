Meigs reports third COVID-19 case

POMEROY — The Meigs County Health Department announced on Sunday the second confirmed COVID-19 case in the county. This is the third overall case, with one probable case also having been reported.

Meigs County’s first confirmed case was reported on April 7, followed by the probable case (a person who had been in direct contact with the first case) reported on April 15.

The third case, which was laboratory confirmed over the weekend, is a man in his 40s who has not been hospitalized, according to the Meigs County Health Department.

The Ohio Department of Health lists the person as having a symptom onset date of April 29. This is the date symptoms first appeared, not necessarily the date the person was tested.

According to information provided by the health department, a confirmed case is defined as an individual with a positive laboratory result for COVID-19.

A probable case is defined as an individual who has not been tested for COVID-19, but is likely to have the illness based on close contact with a confirmed or probable case, symptoms, and/or exposure to an area with ongoing community spread. A probable case must also have no alternative diagnosis, such as influenza or strep throat.

The first two individuals have recovered from COVID-19, according to the health department. The definition of recovered being used by the Meigs County Health Department is “showing no signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and completing the entire quarantine period.”

None of the three have been hospitalized.

Both Meigs County lab confirmed cases have been what is labeled as “community spread”, meaning the person had no history of travel to areas where the virus is prevalent or known contact with an infected person.

“At this time, we please ask residents to refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding this case while we complete our disease investigation and notify relevant individuals. Individuals identified as contacts of the case will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. We urge residents to continue to practice good social distancing and follow the state issued Stay Safe Ohio Order. The changes we make can continue to save lives, thank you for your continued cooperation,” state Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis.

Gallia County continues to have six cases of COVID-19, five confirmed and one probable.One case resulted in the death of a Gallia resident. One Gallia resident has also recovered from the virus. Two are currently hospitalized due to issues with the virus and two are isolated at home. Those statistics have remained unchanged since the April 12 report of the fifth confirmed case and one probable case.

In neighboring Mason County, West Virginia, there have been 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Last week, the Mason County Health Department reported 10 of those 12 cases were considered recovered.

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, Ohio is reporting a total of 20,474 cases, including 19,609 cases are confirmed cases. There have been a total of 1,056 deaths related to COVID-19, with 975 of those as confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

For Ohio data and other information visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov

Gallia cases remain steady

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

