Trade Days schedule changed due to COVID-19

ROCKSPRINGS — Changes have been announced to the schedule for Meigs County Trade Days which is hosted by the Meigs County Fair Board.

“In accordance with state regulations, we regrettably have cancelled the first flea market dated May 2-3. We are planning the June weekend date at this time, in addition to the July date, as well as the “Christmas in July” craft bazaar, that was in the works,” stated Wendi Miller, one of the event organizers. “Our November Christmas craft bazaar is on schedule as well as the September and October weekend flea market dates.”

The current schedule for Meigs County Trade Days is as follows: Flea Markets — June 6-7, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; July 25-26, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sept. 5-6, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Oct. 24-25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Craft Bazaars — July 25, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Nov. 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

All events take place at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

For more information visit Meigs County Trade Days on Facebook.