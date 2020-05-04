Mahr receives Franklin B. Walter Award

ROCKSPRINGS — Meigs High School senior Austin Mahr is the 2020 Meigs County recipient of the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award.

Mahr is the son of Ryan and Carol Mahr of Rutland.

The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award was established in 1989 by Ohio’s County Superintendents to recognize student achievement and promote academic accomplishment. One senior from each of Ohio’s 88 counties receives this prestigious honor each year. They have achieved this honor by virtue of their academic achievement, personal accomplishments, and community service.

Due to COVID-19, the awards luncheon traditionally held for the award recipients was indefinitely postponed. Locally, the award recipient is traditionally honored at the Meigs County Academic Banquet which is not being held this spring due to COVID-19.

Information provided by Meigs Local School District.