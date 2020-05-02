National Day of Prayer plans announced

POMEROY — Meigs County’s 29th annual National Day of Prayer celebration and related events will take place this week with modifications due to COVID-19.

Organizer Brenda Barnhart explained that, following conversations with the county commissioners and Pomeroy Mayor Don Anderson, the event will still take place, including Bible reading on the parking lot and a ceremony on the courthouse steps. Signs related to the National Day of Prayer will also be placed along the walking paths in Pomeroy, Middleport and Racine.

The Bible reading will take place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday under the gazebo on the Pomeroy parking lot. Anyone interested in reading may call Barnhart at 740-508-1327 to sign up.

The traditional ceremony will be held at the front of the Meigs County Courthouse at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 7 and will be broadcast on Facebook Live and filmed for the local TV station. Look for the Meigs County National Day of Prayer Facebook page to watch the event live.

Barnhart said there will be a few people taking part in the ceremony this year to keep the event within the guidelines set by the state. One of the commissioners is expected to take part, reading the proclamation approved during the April 30 meeting, as well as a few individuals who will offer prayers as part of the event.

“We will be following social distancing, being six feet apart, and mask can be worn by anyone taking part or attending,” said Barnhart. As it is an outdoor event, people may still attend, although they must observe social distancing.

The verse for the 2020 National Day of Prayer is from Habakkuk 2:14 and reads, “For the Earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.”

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

During the 2018 Meigs County National Day of Prayer event, preschool students from Little Lamb Preschool lead the pledges to the Christian Flag and Bible during the National Day of Prayer event in Meigs County, as well as singing songs for those in attendance. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.6-Prayer-2-Little-Lamb20185322747122.jpg During the 2018 Meigs County National Day of Prayer event, preschool students from Little Lamb Preschool lead the pledges to the Christian Flag and Bible during the National Day of Prayer event in Meigs County, as well as singing songs for those in attendance. File photo

Modifications made due to COVID-19