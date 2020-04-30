Municipal court to open doors

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Municipal Court lobby will reopen on May 4 at 8 a.m.

According to a news release from the court, the lobby will close daily at 2 p.m. for additional cleaning. No more than six people may remain in the lobby at any one time. No person who is ill or maintaining a temperature will be permitted to enter the building.

The court will resume hearing all scheduled arraignments, as well as final pre-trial and motion hearings and trials, beginning May 11. Access to the court facility will be limited to the actual participants in a case. No spectators will be permitted. No more than 10 people may remain in the courtroom at any one time.

All civil pre-trials will be conducted by telephone conference. All criminal and traffic initial pre-trials will be conducted off the record or by telephone conference. Some hearings and trials may be conducted by video conferencing. If you are unsure whether you should come to the courtroom, contact your attorney for instructions.

The court will be very lenient in granting timely written requests for continuances involving persons who are over age 60, who suffer from a serious health condition or who are ill.

Persons entering the building should use the public restrooms to wash their hands before entering the security screening checkpoint or transacting business with the court. The court encourages everyone to continue to use its website, www.gmcourt.org, to search case records, download forms, and e-file civil pleadings; and to continue submitting court filings by mail to 518 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631, or by fax to (740) 441-6028.

Everyone who is scheduled for a payment review hearing, and all persons who need to pay a fine, should make their payment in one of three ways that do not require personally appearing at the court: by mailing a check or money order to the Gallipolis Municipal court, 518 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631; online with a debit or credit card at www.gmcourt.org; or by calling court solutions at (844) 390-3558.

All intensive reporting probation requirements will gradually resume as appropriate.

The court will review this order on July 30 under the court’s authority to do all things necessary to ensure the orderly administration of justice during a public health emergency.

For answers to questions, call 740-446-9400.

