Prosecutor issues updates

GALLIPOLIS — With the COVID-19 outbreak, Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren issued a statement via social media recently addressing operations with his office.

“I wanted to take a moment to share information and updates about our local criminal justice system and its operation during this most trying time,” said Holdren. “As we know, crime has not ceased during this pandemic and therefore it has been crucial that our local judicial system remain open and operational. My office, our various law enforcement agencies, and our local courts have taken reasonable measures to ensure the safety of all court participants, staff, and the community at large. In light of the Governor’s orders, our system has been forced to change and adapt quickly. We are conducting hearings via telephone, Skype and Zoom as much as possible. My office continues to serve victims of crime, aggressively prosecute cases, and offer opportunities for sobriety to those in the throes of addiction. The courts continue to process cases daily and drug courts continue to function while remaining in compliance with social distancing practices as prescribed by the State.”

“As our state begins the process of reopening, my office will continue to keep you informed of the events that occur in our judicial system,” he continued. “The Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office remains open and will continue to serve the citizens of Gallia County without interruption. Please feel free to call or email and a staff member will promptly assist you.“

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/04/web1_web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-7-34.jpg