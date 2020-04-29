Tycoon boat ramp to see revamp

BIDWELL — Three southeast Ohio boat ramps at Fox Lake, Tycoon Lake and Lake Rupert will receive renovations this spring, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Work is scheduled to begin in May and conclude by the end of August.

The boat ramp at Tycoon Lake in Gallia County is currently closed while the lake is drawn down for additional dam rehabilitation work. Work planned at the boat ramp includes adding an ADA-compliant courtesy dock adjacent to the ramp that will accommodate five boats. The ramp is closed, and a portion of the parking lot is also closed during construction.

The existing boat ramp at Fox Lake in Athens County is insufficient for launching most boats because of sediment build up and the shallow slope of the ramp. Work planned includes constructing a new boat ramp in the same location, dredging sediment, and adding a courtesy dock that will accommodate five boats and is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). In addition, the parking lot will be resealed and striped. The boat ramp and the parking lot will be closed during construction, and Fox Lake will be drawn down approximately five feet.

Work planned at Lake Rupert in Vinton County includes adding an ADA-compliant courtesy dock adjacent to the existing ramp that will accommodate five boats. During construction the boat ramp will be closed from Monday to Thursday, but one lane will be open for launching from Friday to Sunday, and on holidays. A portion of the parking lot will be closed for the duration of construction.

All three projects are funded by the state motorboat fuel tax. The projects at Tycoon Lake and Lake Rupert will receive funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/04/web1_web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-7-33.jpg