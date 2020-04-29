Troopers investigating man found dead in Leon

LEON, W.Va. — Troopers with the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are investigating the death of a man in Leon, W.Va.

On Tuesday, at approximately 9:55 p.m., Trooper First Class Burnem of the WVSP Mason County Detachment responded to a call of an unresponsive male subject at an abandoned residence in the 4900-block of Destiny Road.

According to a press release from the WVSP, troopers located a deceased male subject believed to be in his 30’s with an apparent gunshot wound.

“At the time, it was discovered that the victim’s vehicle was unaccounted for but has subsequently been located in a creek near Red House in Putnam County,” according to the WVSP. The vehicle was reportedly found around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Persons of interest in the case are being developed. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact TFC Burnem of the Mason County Detachment at 304-675-0850.

At this time, the deceased male has not officially been identified by law enforcement. More on this developing story as information becomes available.

