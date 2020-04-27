Assault investigation leads to alleged marijuana grow seizure

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement Saturday in regards to an investigation being conducted by his office into an alleged felonious assault which reportedly occurred on Friday in Springfield Township and led to the discovery of an alleged marijuana grow operation.

“At approximately 6:19 p.m., the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office along with Gallia County E.M.S were dispatched to a residence in Springfield Township in regards to a male at the residence who had been severely beaten,” said Champlin.

“Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, the victim received immediate treatment by Gallia County E.M.S.,” the sheriff continued. “Due to the severity of the injuries sustained, the victim was later transported by an air medical team to a Huntington, W.V., trauma center. As a result of the investigation, a suspect was identified and was later taken into custody by the Gallipolis Police Department. Further investigation led deputies to the suspect’s residence where a search warrant was conducted. As a result of this search warrant, further evidence from the initial crime was obtained and an indoor marijuana grow operation was discovered. Over 200 plants and elaborate growing equipment were seized from the residence. Brandon R. Logan, age 33, of Bidwell, Ohio, was taken into custody and incarcerated at the Gallia County Jail. This investigation is currently ongoing and our office will be in consultation with Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren’s Office regarding charges on Mr. Logan.”

Logan https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/04/web1_Mugshot.jpg Logan