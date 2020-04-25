GALLIPOLIS — The latest livestock report from United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: April 22

Total Headage: 291

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $120.00 – $145.00; 700-800 pounds: $110.00 – $117.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $100.00 – $113.00; 700-800 pounds: $90.00 – $105.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $140.00 – $148.00; 400-500 pounds: $135.00 – $146.00; 500-600 pounds: $130.00 – $143.00; Heifer Calves 300-500 pounds: $115.00 – $138.00; 500-600 pounds: $109.00 – $122.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $140.00-$158.00; 400-600 pounds: $135.00-$153.00; 600-800 pounds: $100.00 – $127.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm & Utility: $30.00 – $70.00; Canner/Cutter: $20.00 – $30.00; Bred Cows: $810.00

Bulls

By Weight: $51.00-$86.00

Comments

#2 and #3 Feeder Cattle: $40.00 – $100.00; Large Square Bales, $50.00; Wednesday May 6, Bred Cow Sale (Bred Cows, Cow/Calf Pairs, Herd Bulls); Wednesday May 13, Graded Feeder Calf Sale.