Municipal court video discusses COVID-19 protocols

GALLIPOLIS — A digital video was recently released by the Gallipolis Municipal Court via social media telling area residents how to conduct business with the court during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The video leads viewers through step-by-step methods like how to pay traffic tickets at gmcourt.org. Residents are asked to enter information as exactly spelled on their tickets. Payments can be made via credit cards.

Court forms may also be accessed on the left side of the screen at the municipal court’s website.

Individuals needing to reach a probation officer may find their contact information on the left side of the court webpage under the probation department tab.

Case statuses can be accessed via the record search tab on the left side of the court webpage.

The Gallipolis City Solicitor Office is closed to the public but still working. If defendants, witnesses or victims need to contact the office, they can call 740-441-6030. Crime victims may also call the victim’s advocate at 740-446-7933.

Gallipolis Police Department is restricting public access to its building, however, calls of service will continue and the closing is only temporary. If individuals need a police report or other record, they may call 740-441-6015.

If an officer is needed to file a report, dispatchers can be reached at 740-446-1313 or, in the event of an emergency, 911.

A news release from the municipal court also describes how to conduct business with the court and reads as follows.

The Gallipolis Municipal Court continues to follow the recommendations of the Ohio Supreme Court in regards to the current public health situation.

Access to the court is temporarily limited to only those persons with essential matters before the court. The court will review this order on May 1 in conjunction with any orders of the Ohio Department of Health.

Essential matters include: appearing for a criminal or OVI arraignment, requesting a temporary protection order (TPO), appearing as the victim or a witness in a criminal trial, and appearing as a party to a trial in a limited class of non-criminal cases (most trials have been rescheduled for after May 1st).

If you feel you have an essential matter that requires you to enter the building, call the clerk’s office at (740) 446-9400 for further instructions. Accommodations will be made for any person who does not have the ability to submit a court filing by mail, FAX, or electronically.

If you are scheduled to personally appear in court for a traffic ticket, a small claims case, or a pre-trial in almost any type of civil or criminal case, you should expect your case to either be rescheduled or handled by telephone conference, with certain limited exceptions. As always, notice of rescheduled court dates will be mailed to every party to a case or to the party’s attorney.

All persons scheduled for an April 27 payment review or show cause hearing, and all persons who need to pay a fine, should make their payment in one of three ways:

– By mailing a check or money order to the Gallipolis Municipal Court, 518 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631; · online with a debit or credit card at www.gmcourt.org; or

– By calling Court Solutions at (844) 390-3558.

Many probation appointments will continue to be conducted by telephone or electronic means.

Several forms commonly submitted to the clerk’s office are available on our website, www.gmcourt.org, and may be submitted by mail or by FAX to (740) 441-6028. Direct phone extensions for the clerk’s office and each probation officer, as well as a case record search, may also be found at www.gmcourt.org.

The Gallipolis Municipal Court can be found at 518 Second Avenue, Gallipolis. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/04/web1_0927171501-1-1-1.jpg The Gallipolis Municipal Court can be found at 518 Second Avenue, Gallipolis. File photo