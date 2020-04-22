COVID-19 regional update

OHIO VALLEY — COVID-19 case numbers remain relatively low in the region, with Meigs and Gallia case numbers unchanged in recent days, while Mason County’s cases went from 10 to 11 on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, to date, there have been six cases of COVID-19 (five confirmed and one probable case), with one death due to the virus, three people having recovered and two people currently hospitalized. Meigs County, to date, has had one confirmed case of COVID-19 and one probable case of COVID-19. Neither of the two individuals have been hospitalized, with the confirmed case individual having recovered, according to the health department.

Neighboring Vinton County continues to be the lone county in Ohio without a confirmed case.

Holzer Health System reports the following statistics for its facility as of Wednesday: 298 total patients tested; 8 total positive tests; 272 negative tests; 18 tests pending.

Pleasant Valley Hospital reports the following statistics for its facility as of Wednesday: 8 total positive tests; 189 total patients tested; 13 tests pending; 168 negative tests.

Also on Wednesday, there were no COVID-19 positive inpatients being treated at PVH or Holzer.

