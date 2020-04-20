Siege of Fort Randolph canceled

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Fort Randolph Committee announced the cancellation of the annual Siege of Fort Randolph.

The siege was scheduled for May 15-17 at Fort Randolph at Krodel Park and was supposed to have demonstrations about frontier life skills with outdoor dramas and skits.

“It was heartbreaking to cancel the siege for this year, but it was something we did not have any choice over,” said Chairperson Deb Cassidy. “Our first priority is keeping everyone safe.”

Fort Randolph will open again on the weekends when the governor’s stay-at-home order is lifted. Cassidy said the committee plans to hold the siege again next year.

Cassidy said the decision to cancel the siege was made based on orders and guidelines from the city, county and states where the reenactors are from — including Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio.

The committee is tentatively planning the timeline event on June 13-14 and Liberty Days on July 3-4. These events will be based on the COVID-19 guidelines set by the state and the City of Point Pleasant.

The timeline event at the fort will feature demonstrations, frontier life skills and encampments from the 1600s through World War II.

Liberty Days will have demonstrations and frontier life skills. The schedule of activities will be announced later.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

