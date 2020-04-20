Meigs reports first COVID-19 recovery

MEIGS COUNTY — Meigs County is now reporting its first “recovered” person from a case of COVID-19.

Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis confirmed on Monday afternoon that the Meigs County resident who had tested positive for COVID-19 has now recovered from the virus.

“We are defining recovery as showing no signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and completing the entire quarantine period,” said Davis.

To date, Meigs County has reported one lab-test confirmed case of COVID-19 (the now recovered person) and one probable case of COVID-19.

As stated last week, a confirmed case is defined as an individual with a positive laboratory result for COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who has not been tested for COVID-19, but is likely to have the illness based on close contact with a confirmed or probable case, symptoms, and/or exposure to an area with ongoing community spread. A probable case must also have no alternative diagnosis, such as influenza or strep throat.

Meigs County’s probable case is a person who had been in contact with the confirmed case.

The Gallia Health Department’s COVID-19 statistics posted on its Facebook page on Monday state that Gallia has had six cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first noted in the region.

Five of those cases were confirmed and one was probable. One case resulted in the death of a Gallia resident. One Gallia resident has also recovered from the virus. Two are currently hospitalized due to issues with the virus and two are isolated at home. Those statistics have remained unchanged since early last week.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

