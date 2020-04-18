‘Tourism 101’ worshop offered for students

GALLIA COUNTY — Each spring the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau visits local schools to host their Tourism 101 workshop and though the circumstances are different this spring, the workshop continues.

Due to being unable to visit schools this spring, the Bureau has decided to share this activity with the public so students learning from home will have the opportunity to take part. As a special twist, students who submit a completed event worksheet to the Bureau will have a chance to win a Sprinkle and Pop E-gift card. The contest is open to grades K-2; 3-5; 6-8; 9-12 and a winner from each grade group will be chosen by the GCCVB staff on April 27.

According to the GCCVB press release, “By using fun games and activities, the workshop teaches students how tourism affects our community. The most popular activity amongst students is the ‘event planning’ activity which teaches students how local events impact our community and how much effort goes into organizing an event. In this activity, students use their own interests to create an event that would bring visitors to Gallia County by answering prompts that outline their event.

According to Assistant Director Kaitlynn Halley, “The workshop is one of my favorite programs that we do with our community’s youth. Their ideas are so creative and fun, we’ve had Mac n’ Cheese Festivals to Fortnite Competitions. I’m glad that we can offer this to students despite the COVID situation.”

Halley said she’s done the Tourism 101 workshops since she started with the Bureau in 2016.

The information for the content was sent to both City and County schools.

Interested students can find the activity on the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau Facebook page @visitgallia or by emailing the GCCVB, info@visitgallia.com. Completed worksheets must be submitted by April 27 at noon. Students can submit their worksheets to info@visitgallia.com or mail to 441 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, OH 45631.

“As a part of our mission we are to educate Gallia County residents of our history and infrastructure and this program allows us to work with students directly,” Halley said. “I personally find this program rewarding because I get to see kids get excited to learn about tourism and invested in what our community has to offer.”

For more information on other events and activities in Gallia County visit the GCCVB site at https://www.visitgallia.com/

