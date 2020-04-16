County considers moving impound lot

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Commissioners and Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin discussed liquidating the value of vehicles at the county’s impound lot in Cheshire and moving the lot to county property on Shawnee Lane near the Gallia Canine Shelter Thursday during the commissioners’ regular weekly meeting in the Gallia Courthouse.

“Our impound lot is currently housed up at the former work release center up in Cheshire,” said Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin. “We’ve inventoried and catalogued every car up there. We’ve got about 70 cars. Of those 70 cars, there are about 60 of those I would consider viable for sale. A lot of those are deteriorated and have sit there for numerous years and are not in good condition. Some we have tried to sell on (govdeals.com) in the past and they’ve not sold. As you also know, that’s sort of an eyesore for the folks up in Cheshire and it’s one of the less than pleasing things they look at up there.”

Champlin said he would like to “transition” the impound lot to an older location on Shawnee Lane. Champlin said he was not looking to move old cars to the site but to either have them sold to the public in their current condition or to be sold for scrap. The impound lot on Shawnee Lane would be a “fresh start,” said the sheriff.

The sheriff said that one of his concerns at Shawnee Lane was a lack of surveillance equipment and his office would be exploring options to provide cameras at the location utilizing forfeiture funds.

“There are a couple old cars that look like they might have been there from the early 90s,” said the sheriff.

Commissioner David Smith advised there could be some issues with titles. Champlin said that the Gallia Prosecutor’s Office was assisting in sifting through legal necessities for the sale and removal of the vehicles.

“I’d like to ask for approval to begin to start that transfer and to give you a heads up that I’m going to be working with the prosecutor’s office and you can expect a resolution to pass across your desk in regard to those vehicles,” said Champlin.

Commissioners agreed that Champlin should move forward with the impound lot location transfer.

Dean Wright is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing and can be reached at 740-446-2342.

Dean Wright | OVP