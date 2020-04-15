Police search for ambulance escapee

GALLIPOLIS — Area law enforcement is on the look out for a Gallipolis man who allegedly exited from an ambulance after Gallia EMS responded to treat him. The man reportedly also has several active arrest warrants, said law enforcement reports.

According to Gallipolis Police Department reports, Lawrence Lamm, 28, was being transported to Holzer Medical Center Tuesday for care. Records say that Lamm exited around 3:20 p.m. from the ambulance around Fourth Avenue and Pine Street where he was last seen near Third Avenue.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/04/web1_web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-7-18.jpg