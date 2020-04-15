Remembering Chief Blaettnar

Dozens of first responders took part in a procession and firefighter service on Wednesday to pay tribute to Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rick Blaettnar who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday. Blaettnar was a 42-year member of the Pomeroy Fire Department, joining on Feb. 26, 1978. He served the department as a Firefighter, Lieutenant, and Captain before being named Fire Chief, a position he held for 18 years. He served on the Pomeroy Volunteer Emergency Squad, also serving as the Squad Chief. Blaettnar was also an educator and coach, having worked for Meigs Local School District for 33 years.

Dozens of first responders took part in a procession and firefighter service on Wednesday to pay tribute to Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rick Blaettnar who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday. Blaettnar was a 42-year member of the Pomeroy Fire Department, joining on Feb. 26, 1978. He served the department as a Firefighter, Lieutenant, and Captain before being named Fire Chief, a position he held for 18 years. He served on the Pomeroy Volunteer Emergency Squad, also serving as the Squad Chief. Blaettnar was also an educator and coach, having worked for Meigs Local School District for 33 years. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/04/web1_4.16-Chief-1.jpg Dozens of first responders took part in a procession and firefighter service on Wednesday to pay tribute to Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rick Blaettnar who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday. Blaettnar was a 42-year member of the Pomeroy Fire Department, joining on Feb. 26, 1978. He served the department as a Firefighter, Lieutenant, and Captain before being named Fire Chief, a position he held for 18 years. He served on the Pomeroy Volunteer Emergency Squad, also serving as the Squad Chief. Blaettnar was also an educator and coach, having worked for Meigs Local School District for 33 years. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/04/web1_4.16-Chief-2.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/04/web1_4.16-Chief-3.jpg Braden Hawley | Courtesy