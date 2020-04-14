CFI among first grantees of emergency funding

NELSONVILLE — The Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund’s first four grants support nonprofits that are working to provide basic necessities and ensure the health and safety of Appalachian Ohio’s most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 crisis. Among the first grantees is Community Food Initiatives (CFI), which received funding for a project to enhance food security in Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Vinton, and Washington counties.

Through this round of funding, the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) awarded over $23,000 to four nonprofits working to make a difference across 11 counties in Appalachian Ohio. In addition to CFI, grantees include Hocking County Community Hospital, the Salvation Army of Northeast Ohio, and St. Vincent de Paul Conference of St. Peter Parish in Clermont County.

“COVID-19 has presented very real and significant challenges in our region,” said Foundation for Appalachian Ohio President and CEO, Cara Dingus Brook. “As we assess the work that needs to be done now and in the future, we are bolstered by our region’s greatest asset – the incredible love we have for each other. The strength of this love is so clearly demonstrated by those working on the frontlines, in our food pantries and health care systems. We are grateful for them and for all of the donors who joined their efforts through a gift to the Emergency Response Fund to make this first round of grants possible.”

Community Food Initiatives will be ensuring that fresh produce reaches 45 pantries,13 schools, and local donation stations serving Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Vinton, and Washington counties for the next two months. This produce will supplement shelf stable food items while also supporting local farms. By purchasing the food directly from local farmers and producers, Community Food Initiatives will support farmers whose businesses have suffered disruptions to usual revenue streams without being able to sell to restaurants and others.

Hocking County Community Hospital received funding to increase its capacity to treat an expected surge of COVID-19 patients; the Salvation Army of Northeast Ohio received funding to supplement food pantry operations in Columbiana, Guernsey, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas counties; and the St. Vincent de Paul Conference of St. Peter Parish in Clermont County received funding to provide assistance with food, clothing, medicine, and housing

The immediate and long-term needs resulting from COVID-19 will be felt across Appalachian Ohio’s communities for quite some time and with additional gifts the Emergency Response Fund will be here to help. Because of the generosity of donors, FAO continues to have funds available and encourages nonprofits in need of assistance to reach out and share their needs.

“We at FAO hope that everyone reading about our Emergency Response Fund will consider getting involved by sharing word of it with the nonprofits in their communities who might need help, or by giving a gift,” continued Brook. “Every gift to the Emergency Response Fund, no matter its size, will enable the Fund to award more grants and continue to make a greater difference for the nonprofits and communities of Appalachian Ohio.”

For more information about FAO’s Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund and how eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits and public organizations may request funding, or to support the fund with a gift today, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Coronavirus or contact FAO at 740.753.1111 or listening@ffao.org.

About the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.

Information provided by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.