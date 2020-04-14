Our Town: Pomeroy to be shown free on YouTube

ATHENS — WOUB Public Media continues its YouTube release of locally-produced documentaries this week, as Ohioans are staying at home and following the directive of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton to fight the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, April 17 at 8 p.m., WOUB is releasing Our Town: Pomeroy.

The documentaries will remain posted on YouTube for one week after their release.

“This one is special to me since I grew up in Meigs County. I am tremendously proud to be able to tell the story of the place that shaped who I am,” said WOUB Producer/Director Evan Shaw.

The hour-long Our Town: Pomeroy documentary features many parts of the town’s history including stories about Native Americans in the area, the founding of Pomeroy, the major influences of the German population, Morgan’s Raid, and today’s thriving downtown.

“It’s great for WOUB to be able to provide this unique way to learn about local history at a time when history is being made, and we’re all being asked to stay home and find new ways to entertain ourselves,” said Shaw. “We hope that when people watch these local documentaries, they are seeing that our region has overcome tremendous obstacles in the past and are finding hope and inspiration that we will get through this pandemic and come out the other side.”

About Our Town

Our Town is a historical documentary series produced by WOUB Public Media and the Barbara Geralds Institute for Storytelling and Social Impact which aims to tell the unique creation stories of communities in the Appalachian region. Through the telling of this history, Our Town is building the collective story of the Appalachian region and developing an incredible sense of place and purpose to inspire residents to continue building on the past to create a stronger future.

Information provided by WOUB.