Regional update on COVID-19 cases

OHIO VALLEY — Cases of COVID-19 in Gallia and Meigs counties remain unchanged as of mid-day Saturday, though Mason County saw an additional confirmed case.

To date, Gallia County has reported four confirmed cases of COVID-19, all of which are community spread. Gallia County has seen three individuals hospitalized an one death.

Meigs County continues to have one confirmed case, with the person having not required hospitalization. The Meigs County case is a case of community spread.

Though Mason County began Friday with six confirmed COVID-19 cases, by the end of the day, it had seven, as reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

As of Thursday, five known cases of COVID-19 in Mason County were believed to be community acquired while one person had a history of international travel. Due to the late update of the numbers on Friday, and press times, information on whether or not the seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 was community acquired or travel-related will be included in an upcoming edition.

A total of 84 of Ohio’s 88 counties have reported cases as of the Friday afternoon update from the Ohio Department of Health. The remaining counties in Ohio without a confirmed case in Ohio are Vinton, Hocking, Noble, Harrison and Putnam.

In neighboring and nearby counties in Ohio, Jackson County has two confirmed cases, one of which has required hospitalization. Athens County has three confirmed cases, including one death. Lawrence County has 15 confirmed cases, with two hospitalizations. Washington County has 35 confirmed cases with three hospitalizations and one death.

In neighboring and nearby counties in West Virginia, the following confirmed cases per county are: Cabell (21), Jackson (23), Kanawha (82), Putnam (10), Wood (18).

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, in West Virginia, there had been 15,101 residents tested for COVID-19, with 574 positive, 14,527 negative and five deaths, according to DHHR.

Also on Friday, during Gov. Jim Justice’s press briefing, the governor signed an Executive Order adding Cabell, Ohio, Wayne, and Wood counties to the list of community clusters for the spread of the virus. The order gives local health departments in those counties the authority to further restrict and tighten rules on social distancing and essential services.

During Gov. Justice’s briefing, Dr. Clay Marsh, COVID-19 Czar, reported that projections now reflect that the number of deaths have dropped from initial reports of around 500 to a new count of 74.

Justice said Friday that West Virginians continue to do “an excellent job of slowing the spread of COVID-19” and asked them to continue to take precautions as the state nears the peak of the pandemic.

Beth Sergent, Sarah Hawley and Dean Wright contributed to this report. Information provided by DHHR, ODH and the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_CoronaVirusLogo-2.jpg