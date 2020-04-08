Social distancing with Easter Bunny

The Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club and Gallipolis City annual Easter Egg Hunt are cancelled this weekend in Gallipolis City Park due to ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 outbreak. Club President Jennifer Eddy said the club was focusing on its summer initiatives to continue fundraising for scholarships and community outreach programs and was still active and looking forward to seeing everyone in the community again once the outbreak has resolved. The club can be contacted through its Facebook page for volunteer civic efforts or assistance, if other organizations wish to reach out. The Easter Bunny joined club members around the Gallipolis City Park Bandstand as members engaged in social distancing activities, Wednesday.

The Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club and Gallipolis City annual Easter Egg Hunt are cancelled this weekend in Gallipolis City Park due to ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 outbreak. Club President Jennifer Eddy said the club was focusing on its summer initiatives to continue fundraising for scholarships and community outreach programs and was still active and looking forward to seeing everyone in the community again once the outbreak has resolved. The club can be contacted through its Facebook page for volunteer civic efforts or assistance, if other organizations wish to reach out. The Easter Bunny joined club members around the Gallipolis City Park Bandstand as members engaged in social distancing activities, Wednesday. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/04/web1_JrWomensClub.jpg The Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club and Gallipolis City annual Easter Egg Hunt are cancelled this weekend in Gallipolis City Park due to ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 outbreak. Club President Jennifer Eddy said the club was focusing on its summer initiatives to continue fundraising for scholarships and community outreach programs and was still active and looking forward to seeing everyone in the community again once the outbreak has resolved. The club can be contacted through its Facebook page for volunteer civic efforts or assistance, if other organizations wish to reach out. The Easter Bunny joined club members around the Gallipolis City Park Bandstand as members engaged in social distancing activities, Wednesday. Dean Wright | OVP