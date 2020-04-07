A welcome sign of spring

A few days of warmer temperatures and sunshine has led to the “normal” signs of spring in the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area. Here, a honeybee buzzes between some cherry blossoms earlier this week. Some showers are on the way today, helping to grow not only the trees, but those May flowers to follow.

Beth Sergent | OVP