A welcome sign of spring

A few days of warmer temperatures and sunshine has led to the “normal” signs of spring in the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area. Here, a honeybee buzzes between some cherry blossoms earlier this week. Some showers are on the way today, helping to grow not only the trees, but those May flowers to follow.
A few days of warmer temperatures and sunshine has led to the “normal” signs of spring in the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area. Here, a honeybee buzzes between some cherry blossoms earlier this week. Some showers are on the way today, helping to grow not only the trees, but those May flowers to follow.