Meigs County reports first COVID-19 case

MEIGS COUNTY — The Meigs County Health Department has reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

“The Meigs County Health Department is reporting the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in our county. The patient is a male in the 50 to 59 year-old age range. At this time, we please ask residents to refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding this case while we complete our disease investigation and notify relevant individuals. Individuals identified as contacts of the case will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. We urge residents to continue to practice good social distancing and follow the state issued stay at home order. We were fully aware this was only a matter of time and we urge residents not to panic. Grocery stores and other services not already closed will remain open and a large influx of customers would only put Meigs County residence at a greater risk. The changes we make now will save lives, thank you for your continued cooperation,” read a statement from Meigs County Health Commissioner Marc Barr.