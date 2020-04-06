10 Ohio inmates, 27 prison workers test positive for virus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ten Ohio inmates at two prisons and 27 staff members at four prisons have now tested positive for the coronavirus, Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday. He also authorized members of the Ohio National Guard to help officials at a federal prison where three inmates have died.

A look at coronavirus-related developments in Ohio:

CORRECTIONAL FACILITIES

Five inmates at Marion Correctional Facility and five at Pickaway Correctional Fictional in central Ohio have tested positive for COVID-19. DeWine said 27 staff members at four prisons, but most at Marion, also tested positive. Marion and Pickaway are under full quarantines, as is the Franklin Medical Center in Columbus following the transfer of a Marion inmate there. One inmate in Toledo is in isolation pending testing results.

DeWine authorized 26 members of the Ohio National Guard to go into the federal prison in Elkton in eastern Ohio to help now that seven inmates there have tested positive and three have died.

DeWine stated he plans to provide additional information about plans to decrease the prison population tomorrow.

CASES

More than 4,400 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 142 people have died, with more than 1,200 hospitalizations as of Monday, according to the state health department. One in every five cases is a health care worker. Acton stated on Monday that a total of 48,376 tests have been administered in Ohio.

Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said the state is analyzing why more men are dying than women so far — 64% compared with 36% — a phenomenon being seen elsewhere. According to data, more women have tested positive in Ohio than men, 52 percent to 48 percent.

Dr. Acton is expected to further discuss data and models later this week to give additional information on the projections for the state.

Acton stated on Monday that she did not think this would be Ohio’s peek week, that it will be further out.

“What we’re doing today is contributing to controlling the surge. Don’t give up. Our ability to control this storm is in our hands. A huge part of it is what we are doing collectively,” said Acton.

The state plans to start random coronavirus testing to better determine how widespread the virus is in Ohio, Acton previously said.

A 54-year-old woman in Shelby in north-central Ohio called her five days recovering in the hospital from COVID-19 “a very frightening experience,” the Mansfield News Journal reported.

For most people, COVID-19 displays mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can be more severe, causing pneumonia or death.

CARE

DeWine named six facilities that will be converted to health care facilities if needed: the Dayton Convention Center, the Duke Energy Center in Cincinnati, the Greater Columbus Convention Center, Seagate Convention Center in Toledo, Case Western University’s Health Education Campus in Cleveland, and the Covelli Convention Center in Youngstown.

DeWine further stated, health care regions in southern and southeastern Ohio have determined the existing hospital facilities in their areas will, with additional equipment, be able to handle the surge in patients without going to an off-site location.

In Chillicothe in southern Ohio, a 17-year-old student at Unioto High School is using a 3D printer to make protective masks for health care workers at Adena Regional Medical Center, according to the Chillicothe Gazette.

The Blade reported that the president of the Lucas County Health Board is sounding the alarm about patients from surrounding states overwhelming Ohio hospitals if care isn’t coordinated among governors.

ECONOMY

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder named 24 lawmakers to a bipartisan task force studying steps the House can take to speed economic recovery from the pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is working with food trucks to give truckers traveling in Ohio more options for food with many restaurants closed, said director Jack Marchbanks.

ABORTION

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals left in place a federal judge’s order allowing surgical abortions to continue as needed during the pandemic, despite the state’s position they constitute elective surgery and should be banned.

RELIGIOUS SERVICES

The pastor of Solid Rock Church in Monroe in southwestern Ohio lashed out at critics of the church’s refusal to stop in-person services, saying the church is following social distancing practices, increased hand sanitizing stations and is encouraging seniors to watch online, according to the Dayton Daily News.

THE NEW NORMAL

Toledo police arrested a man early Sunday for violating the governor’s stay-at-home order after he was warned twice to leave a house party and then was found at another one, The Blade reported.

Fremont and Maumee have closed access to the Sandusky and Maumee rivers respectively over concerns of large numbers of anglers gathering during the current walleye spawning run.

A distillery in Fairborn in southwestern Ohio has converted $100,000 in rum to hand sanitizer for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, according to the Dayton Daily News.

DeWine noted that “snowbirds”, those Ohioans who go to warmer weather for the winter, will be returning, but reminded them to quarantine for 14 days upon their return.

Associated Press writer John Seewer in Toledo contributed to this report.

The Daily Sentinel managing editor Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

Dr. Amy Acton, left, director of the Ohio Department of Health, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine pose with their homemade masks following a news conference on the state of Ohio's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.