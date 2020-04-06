Sometimes a little encouragement goes a long way. On Monday, Jody Rife and Kayla Rife, pictured sitting six-feet apart, took their popular “face painting skills” and applied them to the sidewalk outside Holzer Hospital in Gallipolis. Inspirational messages could be viewed by those both inside and outside the facility. Sentiments like “Bless you” and “We appreciate you” as well as “It’s a beautiful day to save lives” were reflected back to those who stopped to notice.

