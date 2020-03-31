JFS drop box installed

Gallia Job and Family Services has placed a drop box outside its facility at 848 Third Avenue in Gallipolis for the public to drop items off withing entering the agency and to also obtain application packets, interim reports and sanction compliance forms, all with envelopes attached.

