Holzer requests homemade masks

GALLIPOLIS — Holzer Health System would like to ask for community assistance with handmade masks to be utilized by non-patient facing staff.

“These masks would be utilized for our pharmacy, housekeeping, and other non-clinical staff who would like an extra layer of protection at this time,” said Lisa Detty, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, executive vice president, Holzer Health System.

In order to provide the best protection, we do ask that donations are modeled off a prototype available at www.holzer.org/app/files/public/1274/Mask-Sewing-instructions.pdf. This type of mask does allow for a filter to be added into the mask. A YouTube tutorial link is available on Holzer’s Facebook page for this sample.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), homemade masks are not considered personal protective equipment (PPE) since their capability to protect is unknown. Holzer front-line patient care staff will continue to utilize CDC recommended PPE for all care provide to a potential COVID-19 patient.

“We appreciate our communities inquiries to help. Our system and staff are honored to provide care and live in an area where people are helping out others during this pandemic,” continued Detty. “With the donation of handmade masks, Holzer can continue to provide safe, quality services for our patients.”

Donations should be delivered to Holzer in Gallipolis to Detty’s attention. For any questions, call 740-441-5005.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-33.jpg