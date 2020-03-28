Banks helping customers during COVID-19 pandemic

MEIGS COUNTY — Local banks are stepping up to help their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farmers Bank President Paul Reed and Chief Financial Officer Shawn Arnott explained that the bank is offering payment deferment on loans for up to three months for those who are impacted by the coronavirus.

During that time there will be no late fees or penalties. Mortgage customers should still make their escrow payment which covers their their insurance and property taxes.

The deferment is not automatic, and those who need to use the deferment should contact their loan officer by phone.

Farmers Bank continues to operate at the drive through only at this time with the lobby closed. Banking online, mobile app or by phone is also available. Farmers Bank’s Pomeroy location can be reached at 740-992-2136.

Home National Bank President John Hoback stated that the bank will be deferring payments on a month-by-month basis for customers who are impacted by COVID-19.

Customers who need to utilize the deferment program should contact their loan officer by phone.

Hoback said that the bank will “work with their customers and local businesses to get them through this time.”

Hoback said the bank locations have been operating by drive through only, which has been going well.

Home National Bank’s Racine location can be reached at 740-949-2210.

Ohio Valley Bank previously announced similar actions.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

