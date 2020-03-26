Neighboring counties confirm positive COVID-19 cases

OHIO VALLEY — Days after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Gallia County and the death of that individual, three other local counties have confirmed cases.

Lawrence County reported its first confirmed case on Wednesday, while Athens County, reported its first confirmed case on Thursday. The City of Marietta also reported its first case on March 22.

In a news release on Wednesday afternoon, the Lawrence County Health Department stated, that it was reporting the first positive case in a Lawrence County resident.

“The patient has not been hospitalized, had not had any recent travel history, and has had no known exposure to a confirmed case,” stated the release. Health Commissioner Georgia Dillon stated that in the release that they would not be releasing any demographic information in order to protect the privacy of the individual.

Dillon added that they health department had been in contact with the individual who tested positive and was working to identify any contacts. The health department will “advise those individuals (who had been in contact with the infected person) to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

In Athens County, Health Commissioner Dr. James Gaskell in a video posted to the Athens City-County Health Department website announcing the first confirmed case in the county.

No details were provided about the case, but Gaskell stated that the agency had been preparing for the first positive case.

He reminded of the ways to prevent the spread of the virus, including hand washing, keeping areas clean and social distancing. He added that it is important to protect the most vulnerable, including those with preexisting conditions and those over the age of 60.

Like the Lawrence County case, the individual in Athens County has not been hospitalized at this time.

“These are unprecedented times and we will get through this together,” concluded the message from Gaskell.

The City of Marietta (in Washington County) confirmed its first case on March 22, a female in her 50s, who had traveled outside Washington County, to an area with known cases according to the Marietta/Belpre City Health Department. The woman is isolating at home, according to the health department.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been no confirmed cases in Meigs County, as well as the neighboring counties of Jackson and Vinton in Ohio.

For additional information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

