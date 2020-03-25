Foodbank to host giveaway

RIO GRANDE — The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action, will be hosting a mobile food distribution in Gallia, Ohio, Monday, March 30th from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The distribution will take place in the parking lot of the Bob Evans Farms Hall, at 65 Bevo Francis Way. Food items will be given away to income eligible families who are at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, and are residents of Gallia County. Contact the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at (740)385-6813 with questions. Photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required.

