OVB announces loan payment options amid COVID-19 concerns

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio— In line with its Community First mission, Ohio Valley Bank has announced that it is now offering Skip-a-Pay payment deferral as an option for consumer installment loans for customers who have been adversely affected by circumstances due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Interest-only payment options are available for mortgage and business loan customers, and credit card customers may choose to skip monthly minimum payments for a limited time. Customers should call the bank at 1-800-468-6682 to speak to a loan officer to discuss the options available for their specific loan type.

Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. The company is a subsidiary of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. whose stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. For more information, visit the bank’s Website at www.ovbc.com.

Information submitted by OVB.