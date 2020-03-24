Gallia DJFS announces changes to SNAP

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Job and Families Services reports that as part of several waivers requested of FNS, two items were approved over the weekend by the state extending certification periods and adjusting the interim report requirements for assistance groups over the upcoming months.

Extending Certification Periods:

All assistance groups scheduled to expire in March 2020, who have not already been recertified for April 1, 2020, will have their certification periods extended through September 2020. All assistance groups scheduled to expire in April 2020 will have their certification periods extended through October 2020. Gallia JFS says it understands expiration and scheduling notices have already been sent to assistance groups. The organizaiton will notice assistance groups that their certification date will be extended and they do not have to reapply and participate in the interview until October 2020. All assistance groups scheduled to expire in May 2020 will have their certification periods extended through November 2020.

Extending Interim Report Due Date:

For assistance groups that have an interim report due in March 2020 but fail to return it or it is returned but is not processed in Ohio Benefit as of the date we run the batch process, their cases will remain open and a new interim report due date will be established after May 2020. Assistance groups with interim reports due in April or May 2020 will have their due dates extended after May 2020. Updates will be provided once received.

This waiver also includes assistance groups whose certification period is extended under the waiver.

